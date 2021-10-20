Early season form from Salah gives Liverpool title hopes

When Liverpool landed the Premier League title in the 2019/20 season, many pundits thought the Reds had the squad to win multiple titles given the dominance they showed. However, last season they were blown away by Manchester City, leaving plenty for the Merseyside club to think about. There is no doubt that injuries for Liverpool and poor form in parts led to Manchester City’s title win being much easier than it should have been. Understandably, fans were looking for a reaction and a fresh start this season, which is what they’ve had so far, with one man, in particular, leading the way.

Salah dominance aids title chances

Egyptian forward Mo Salah has started on top form, and with his goal scoring credentials, it would be no surprise to see him keep this up all season. So far, Salah has six Premier League goals, making him the joint-top scorer in the league. Back in 19/20, he scored 19 goals to lead the line for his team when they won the title. This season, he could well surpass this.

But despite their strong start, which has led to them being the only unbeaten team in the Premier League after seven games, Liverpool are not favourites to win the league title. Bookmaker Boylesports have Liverpool as third favourites to win the league at 4/1 as of October 11. However, Salah is the front runner for the Golden Boot award, at 5/2 with the same bookmaker. So, Liverpool’s chances really could go either way. Additionally, those two prices could shorten further if early season form continues.

Other keys to success for Liverpool

The most important factor this season for Liverpool has to be health. They were hampered by injuries last season, with one of the most serious being a long-term injury to Virgil Van Dijk, which caused them to be without their main defensive star for most of the season. Part of that will be resting players at the right time, something Liverpool have improved on since winning their title two years ago. The signing of Diego Jota from Wolves gives them an additional striker who can perform, so boss Jurgen Klopp can rest one of the front three without lowering the quality of his squad too much.

So, on the whole, things look positive at the start of the season, and Liverpool fans will be hoping to see this continue.