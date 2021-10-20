Preview: Manchester United vs Atalanta

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s Premier League defeat at Leicester City with a victory over Italian side Atalanta at Old Trafford this evening.

The Red Devils are favourites to secure three points and alleviate some of the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with odds of around 4/6 on a United win.

Man Utd team news

Solskjaer will be without summer signing Raphael Varane for this evening’s game. The France international is still sidelined with the groin injury he sustained on Nations League duty with Les Bleus. He is expected to be out of action for several weeks.

His compatriot Anthony Martial is also ruled out of tonight’s game. The forward missed the 4-2 loss at the King Power Stadium and, although he has now returned to training, Solskjaer has confirmed he will not be ready to feature this evening.

Striker Edinson Cavani and midfielder Fred were also absent against Leicester following their long-haul flights from national team duty in South America for Uruguay and Brazil, respectively. They are both available to face Atalanta.

Also in contention is right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has had his two-match suspension halved by UEFA.

Solskjaer must decide whether to keep faith in captain Harry Maguire, who had a difficult afternoon against Leicester after being thrown into the team after just one day’s training following a four-week injury layoff.

Young winger Amad Diallo is still injured and not available to face his former club. The 19-year-old is yet to feature this season.

Atalanta team news

Atalanta look set to be without their captain Rafael Toloi. The 31-year-old Italy international centre-back was taken off during Sunday’s 4-1 victory with a thigh injury and is not expected to be fit for this game.

Germany international left-back Robin Gosens is out with a hamstring injury, while Matteo Pessina (calf), right-back Hans Hateboer (foot) and Berat Djimsiti (fractured arm) are also ruled out.

Man Utd form

After starting their Champions League campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Young Boys, United bounced back with a dramatic victory over Villarreal at Old Trafford in their second group game.

In the Premier League, United are without a win in their last three games, with defeats to Aston Villa and Leicester sandwiching a 1-1 home draw against Everton.

That run of results sees the Red Devils sitting sixth in the table, five points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Atalanta form

Atalanta currently sit at the top of Group F. They followed up a 2-2 draw at Villarreal in their opener with a 1-0 win over Young Boys last time out.

Coincidentally, the Italian side are also sitting in the sixth place in their domestic league. They have an identical record to United’s of four wins, two draws and two defeats from eight league games so far this season.

Atalanta recorded a comprehensive 1-4 away win over Empoli in their last Serie A outing. They had drawn at Inter Milan and been beaten by AC Milan in their two previous fixtures.