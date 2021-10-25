Could Newcastle United takeover become a nightmare?

Millions of pounds have arrived at Newcastle United, but will it lead to future Premier League titles? The purchase of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabian group is the latest overseas investment in the English league but it may turn into a nightmare.

United certainly need some help at present. Nine league games into this Premier League season and they are yet to produce a win. The lack of victories has left Newcastle in the relegation zone, three points from safety.

The two games played since the takeover have seen a home loss to Tottenham and a draw at Crystal Palace. Manager Steve Bruce has left the club. A case of the owners not wanting him and Bruce knowing his days were numbered. Not bad though for Bruce, who received around $11 million on his departure as part of a clause in his contract. Why can’t all jobs be like that?

The search is on for a new boss, and it looks like being former AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca. The Magpies look set to put their faith in him despite the Portuguese being sacked from his last job. Whoever takes over has a tough task on their hands, even with millions to spend.

That spending can’t start until January when the next transfer window opens. Before then, Newcastle have an incredibly difficult Premier League fixture list in the final months of this year. Eight of the top 12 at the time of writing this article have to be faced. The odds are that when January comes, United will still be in relegation trouble.

January will then become even more important for the club and its new owners. The hope this season is they might climb the Premier League table and qualify for European competition in 2022/23. Signing players won’t be an easy task if Newcastle are trying to avoid being sent down to the Championship. The takeover could well become a nightmare.

The rest of the season is going to be a fascinating one for Newcastle United. As is often the case, matters might get worse before they get better. They are a side that lacks the superstars that the top Premier League sides have. That must change but will players want to come to Newcastle?

Although the Magpies are a club that has fantastic supporters, recent years haven’t been good for them and fans were clearly delighted to finally see former owner Mike Ashley leave the club.

The coming months are going to be vital for the club. They need a good manager and one that can make the right signings. The new owners may dream of winning the Premier League, but the fact is at present their target is to stay in the division.