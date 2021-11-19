In August 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprise return to Manchester United after 12 years away. Despite initial interest from Manchester City, talks soon fell through, and CR7 finally put pen to paper with the Red Devils.

Of course, his return has split the opinion of fans – you included! Manchester United fans are over the moon, whereas rival fans are quick to mention that Ronaldo is 36 years old and not the player he once was.

However, a month after returning, Ronaldo has already bagged five – yep, five – goals. Clearly, there’s plenty of life left in the Old Trafford legend, yet!

So, without further delay, here are 7 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United will be a success!

1. He’ll score lots of goals

Firstly, Ronaldo will score lots of goals: fact.

Remember, he’s no longer a winger; he’s an out-and-out number 9. So, when CR7 is in the box, you know there’s a chance he’ll score.

This is particularly important, as Manchester United – excluding Edinson Cavani – has needed a proven goal scorer for several years. Finally, they’ve got one.

In fact, you could confidently bet on Ronaldo to score every game: he’s that good. Speaking of betting, with the new season underway, you should try soccer bet online.

2. Mason Greenwood and other young players become better

In football, young players develop by being the understudies of more experienced pros. When it comes to experience, there’s no better teacher than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Therefore, the likes of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford will spend the next couple of years learning from one of the best players to ever lace up a pair of boots – which is a dream for Manchester United fans.

3. Old Trafford will be electric every game

Since Ronaldo’s return, Old Trafford has been electric. Every minute, choruses of ‘Viva Ronaldo’ have rung around the Old Trafford stands, and these chants are only going to continue as the season progresses. As any football player will tell you, Old Trafford is one of the most difficult stadiums to play at, especially when the atmosphere is bouncing.

So, with Ronaldo on board, Old Trafford will once again become a fortress.

4. More players will be attracted to sign contracts

All of the best players around the world – such as Erling Haaland – will be more attracted to signing a contract with Manchester United now that Ronaldo has returned. This means that an incredible team is likely going to get built over the coming years – one that could even rival the 99 and 08 squads. Scary!

5. Top 4 each year is a guarantee

Manchester United fans don’t demand a top 4 finish – they expect it. It’s safe to say that they won’t have to worry about potentially finishing 5th or 6th anymore. After all, Ronaldo is a winner, and won’t expect anything less than finishing 1st!

As Ronaldo would say, siuuuuuuuu!

6. Opposition teams will have to play more defensively

With opposition teams playing more defensive lines, it means United will be able to play further up the pitch and involve their attacking players more in the build-up play, like Jadon Sancho. Also, it means there are is less pressure on Manchester United’s defence, as the only threat they’ll face will be a counterattack.

7. Stock levels will stay high – meaning more money can be invested

Manchester United is rolling in the money since CR7 returned, which means more transfer investments can be made. In addition to this, stadium upgrades and more affordable ticket prices are likely. It’s a dream time to be a United fan.