Preview: Chelsea vs Man Utd

Premier League leaders Chelsea host out-of-form Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

United, sitting eighth in the table after last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Watford sealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fate, will have Michael Carrick in caretaker charge as they await interim manager’s Ralf Rangnick’s work permit. The incoming German boss and the United faithful will be hoping Carrick can put an extra three points on the board in the meantime.

But that will be a tall order away at the Blues, who are flying under Rangnick’s compatriot Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea have doubts over midfielder N’Golo Kane and left-back Ben Chilwell, who both sustained knee injuries in the 4-0 thrashing of Juventus in Tuesday’s Champions League game. Both players have been integral to the Blues’ success so far this season and would be big losses if they are unable to feature.

Man Utd team news

Midfielder Paul Pogba (thigh) is ruled out with the injury he sustained on national team duty with France earlier this week. Compatriot Raphael Varane remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Captain Harry Maguire is suspended following his red card for two bookable offence in the defeat at Watford.

If Luke Shaw (concussion) is unable to return, United could be without three of their first-choice back-four for this game. Shaw has been sidelined since the derby defeat to Manchester City and remained absent for the win over Villarreal in midweek.

Strikers Edinson Cavani (tendon) and Mason Greenwood (COVID-19) are also doubts for this game. Cavani has been sidelined for United’s last three games and was also ruled out of Uruguay’s recent World Cup qualification games due to his injury. Greenwood missed the Watford and Villarreal games after testing positive for coronavirus. His involvement this weekend will depend on when his period of self-isolation started.

Chelsea form

The Blues have been in excellent form this term. They are unbeaten in six Premier League games since their defeat to Manchester City at the end of September. The only other occasions they have dropped points this season were in 1-1 draws with Liverpool and Burnley.

Tuchel’s side currently have a three-point cushion at the top of the table and are likely to still be top when this game kicks off on Sunday afternoon due to their impressive goal difference. Title rivals Manchester City would need to beat West Ham United by an eight-goal margin to overhaul the Blues.

Man Utd form

United’s early-season form under Solskjaer this term has been about as predicable as the Hyperino casino slots. Win or loss, red or black: place your bets. But in the past few weeks, the defeats had become all too predictable for the Red Devils and the Norwegian lost his job. United have lost four of their last five Premier League games, being beaten by Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and most recently Watford. The Hornets’ 4-1 victory proved to be Solskjaer’s final game at the helm.

Carrick steadied the ship with a 0-2 win at Villarreal in the Champions League, so it remains to be seen if he can keep the improvement going in what is likely to be his last game in charge.