2021/2022 UCL Season: A Look Into The Remaining English Teams

The UEFA Champions League this season has not disappointed, given the incredible moments we’ve enjoyed since the start. We’ve seen surprising stars come out to light up the tournament. One notable mention is Sebastian Haller of Ajax, a former West Ham striker. Even though he didn’t cut it when he moved to the EPL, he’s improved massively.

He is currently running for the golden boot, even though Ajax is out of the UCL. Aside from Haller, we saw incredible players like Nkunku, Adeyemi, and others give us impressive moments in the tournament. As we are heading into the challenging phase of the competition, we believe that the stronger teams have a better shot at winning.

Also, with the away goal rule gone, there is a lot more competitiveness, especially in the second leg. Most teams now try to be conservative in the first leg and go out in the second. However, most UCL soccer predictions today show that teams that win in the first leg are most likely to go through to the next round.

With that being said, out of the four English Premier League teams to enter the competition, we still have three left. These teams show they can go all the way, with one being the current UCL champions and the other two being the top two teams battling for the EPL title.

Chelsea

The defending champions are one of the EPL teams left in the fray this season. After seeing off Ligue 1 defending champions Lille in the round of 16, Chelsea might be on their way to winning a back-to-back Champions League trophy. However, that is still a long way to go.

With them paired with Real Madrid, it is an uphill task for the London boys, and if they are to defend and retain their title, they need to defeat every opponent sent their way. Despite losing 4-1 to Brentford in their last home game, the team is currently on a good run of form.

Since Thomas Tuchel took charge of the team in early 2021, they have had an impressive record in knockout competitions. The team has gotten to every final of all cup competitions that they’ve played since his arrival. Although they’ve failed to win two out of the four they’ve entered, it is still an impressive record for any team in Europe.

Although the team would be without Ben Chilwell, one of the most pivotal players in Tuchel’s setup, we still believe they stand a chance to go far in this competition. So, we look forward to seeing how far they go this season.

Liverpool

The winners of the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League, Liverpool is another English team left in the competition. They are undoubtedly the most successful team in the competition, with six titles. The team has an incredible pedigree in the tournament, and we believe that they can increase their tally this season.

After being drawn with one of the underdogs, the team has an excellent chance to make it into the Semi-Finals. If they can maintain their good run of form and compactness, there is a chance that they will get into the final. However, getting into the Semis means that they might have to face one of the biggest teams in Europe.

Undoubtedly, Liverpool has recruited some top players to help them in the attack, with some of their top stars slowing down. With Jota and Diaz added to the collection, we might see a more vital Liverpool without relying on their fullbacks and Salah alongside Mane. So, this is now a more formidable team to beat.

The UEFA Champions League is not an easy competition. However, Liverpool is a team that understands the competition and can go all the way. We look forward to how far the team will get as the tournament progresses.

Manchester City

The current English Premier League Champions and league leaders are the third and final team on our list. Although they’ve been dominating the English Premier League these past few seasons, the team hasn’t been able to win the most coveted trophy in Europe. We’ve seen them get close countless times. However, it has been elusive.

Last was the closest they’ve gotten to the trophy when they beat PSG in the semis to get to the final. However, they could not see out Tuchel’s Chelsea in the final after they conceded in the closing minutes of the first half. The game was a close one, and it produced one of the best showdowns in the competition’s history.

We believe they would want to go further this season and get as close as possible to winning the trophy. They just have to stick to the plan, and Pep should try not to overthink things when they face up in the tournament. It is still a long round to the final as they might even face last season’s champions if they both make it to the semis.

If that were the case, it would be an exciting matchup as both teams would want to ensure that they get into the finals again. So, we are looking forward to what the competition has for us, and there is no doubt that it will be magical whichever way it goes. And we will like to see how far the team can go this year.

Our Verdict

The UEFA Champions League is nothing but excitement, and all we know is that there is more to the tournament than the final. The road to the last match is everything, and we always enjoy what we get. With Villarreal and Benfica up against giants, we might just see one of the best UCL stories of all time.

With three English teams left and the road to the final set, if we get two EPL teams face-off again, it will undoubtedly be between Liverpool and either Man City or Chelsea. So, we look forward to what is to come this season.