Alexandre Lacazette considering Arsenal future

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is considering a move away from the club, according to French publication Le 10 Sport.

The France international would even consider a move before the transfer window closes across much of Europe on Friday. It is unlikely the Gunners would sanction such a deal because, with the Premier League window already closed, they would be unable to sign a replacement until January.

Lacazette, aged 27, is reported to have doubts about his future at the Emirates Stadium under new coach Unai Emery.

The article claims that some European clubs have been alerted to the possibility of Lacazette being available and floats the idea of offers being made before Friday.

But there is no mention of which clubs are tracking the former Lyon star and lining up a bid for him.

Lacazette joined Arsenal in a £46.5m deal in July 2017. He scored 17 goals in 39 games in his first season with the Gunners, but is yet to score in three appearances this term.