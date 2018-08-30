Barcelona confident of signing Paul Pogba next summer

Barcelona are hopeful they will be able to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United next summer, according to Catalan newspaper Sport.

La Liga champions Barca were reportedly working on deals to sign Pogba, Ajax’s Frenkie De Jong and Paris Saint-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot during the current transfer window.

With the Spanish deadline now looming, it appears unlikely they will land the top-class midfielder they were planning to sign for the 2018/19 campaign. Rabiot is the only option being pursued in the final hours of this window.

But Barca are said to be confident that they will be able to bring two of their three midfield targets to Camp Nou.

Pogba is open to the idea of joining Barca in January or next summer, and there is excitement in the Catalan giants’ dressing room about his prospective arrival, the article claims.

They were told that the player wanted to join them earlier this summer, but have been unable to convince United to sell.