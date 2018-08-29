Belgian midfielder celebrates signing for Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has been celebrating signing for the club six years ago today.
The Belgium international, aged 31, joined Spurs from Fulham in a £15m deal on August 29, 2012.
Since then, Dembele has clocked up 232 appearances for the north London club in all competitions.
He made his first start of the 2018/19 campaign in Monday night’s 0-3 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Writing on Twitter today, Dembele said: “6 years at the club today! Thanks for all your support so far.”
6 years at the club today! Thanks for all your support so far 🙌🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/6zz788CCht
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) August 29, 2018
Dembele has been touted for a move away from the club in recent months, but his tweet suggests he is not planning on a transfer for a while.