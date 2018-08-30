Burnley vs Man Utd preview

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly fighting to save his job when he takes his side to Turf Moor to play Burnley on Sunday.

Back-to-back defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur have heaped the pressure on the Portuguese boss. Defeat to the Clarets would leave the Red Devils with a record of three defeats from four games and could seal Mourinho’s fate.

Burnley team news

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has one of the Premier League’s longer injury lists at this early stage of the season. Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring), Robbie Brady (hamstring), Nick Pope (dislocated shoulder), Steven Defour (calf) and former United keeper Anders Lindegaard (thigh) are all expected to miss this game.

Gudmundsson has been a regular starter so far this season, so Dyche will need to replace him in the team. Ashley Barnes is one option for the job.

Man Utd team news

Mourinho’s team selections have left a few people scratching their heads so far this season, so it’s difficult to guess how he will approach this must-win match.

Phil Jones started against Spurs last time out but is a major doubt with a hamstring injury. Fellow defender Marcos Rojo (knock) is another major doubt.

With Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof coming in for criticism in recent weeks, it remains to be seen who Mourinho will pick at centre-back. Lindelof came off the bench to replace Jones on Monday evening, while Bailly was omitted from the squad entirely following his shaky showing at Brighton.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero and summer signing Diogo Dalot (both knee) remain sidelined.

h2>Possible Starting XIs

Burnley: Hart, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Lennon, Corko, Westwood, Hendrick, Barnes, Wood

Man Utd: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Fred, Sanchez, Lingard, Lukaku

Form

Burnley picked up a point with a 0-0 draw at Southampton in their first game of the season. They have since suffered defeats at home to Watford and, most recently, away at Fulham. The Cottagers recorded a 4-2 win last Sunday.

United started the season with a 2-1 win over Leicester City. But defeats to Brighton and Spurs have left them sitting 13th in the table.

Betting guide

Despite United’s recent struggles, the bookies expect them to get their season back on track against Burnley this weekend. A United win is around 4/7. A Burnley victory is offered at much longer odds of 5/1, while the draw is 13/5. Visit Bet UKfor more information.