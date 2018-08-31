Chelsea rejected chance to sign Nabil Fekir

Chelsea turned down the opportunity to sign World Cup winner Nabil Fekir, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Fekir had looked set to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window. But the Reds pulled out of a deal to sign him at the last minute amid reports that they had either been spooked or prompted to renegotiate the fee agreed with Lyon due to the results of a medical.

Aulas has revealed that his club later spoke to Chelsea representatives about a possible deal, but the Blues had no interest in signing the 25-year-old.

According to the Daily Mail, he said: “In the beginning, when we thought about our summer transfer window and how to organise the future squad, we thought that he [Fekir] was practically gone.

“That’s why we have been able to adapt things.

“We spoke with Chelsea representatives, and they had no interest at all in him.

“From then on, we realised we could change our plans [as he would stay].”

Fekir scored 23 goals in 39 games in the 2017/18 season and was widely expected to make a big-money move away from his boyhood club.

He pinned his hopes on a switch to Anfield and was reluctant for Lyon to negotiate with other clubs.

But the deal collapsed just hours before he was expected to be confirmed as a Liverpool player.