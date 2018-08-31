Chelsea’s Izzy Brown poses with Leeds shirt after loan move

Chelsea starlet Izzy Brown has completed a season-long loan move to Leeds United.

The 21-year-old has now linked up with the Championship table-toppers and posed for a photo while holding their home shirt.

Brown has previously spent time on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion.

He played a role in Huddersfield’s promotion season in 2016/17, so Leeds will be hoping he can also help them to make it to the Premier League.

Writing on Twitter, the former England Under-20 international said: “Delighted to sign for @LUFC on a season long loan, I can’t wait to see what this season brings us, it’s going to be a good one! #MOT #LUFC.”