Heung-min Son close to avoiding military service

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son has moved a step closer to avoiding compulsory military service after helping South Korea to the final of the Asian Games.

As it stands, the 26-year-old is required to service in the military for 21 months before the age of 28, which means he is running out of time to carry out his service and Spurs are at risk of losing him for nearly two years.

But Asian Games gold medalists are given exemption from conscription in recognition, so Son has been in Indonesia trying to secure a medal.

He bagged an assist in a 3-1 semi-final win over Vietnam in Cibinong today to put the exemption within touching distance.

Son and his team-mates now need to beat holders Japan in Saturday’s final in order to win gold.

Speaking after the game, Son said: “We are so close to gold. We fight for that. I don’t need to say anything, I am ready for that.

“We deserved to win, we had lots of chances to score. I think we are better players so we dominated the game.”

He appeared as a substitute in Spurs’ opening game against Newcastle United, but then jetted out to the Far East for the tournament.

No wonder the north Londoners were eager to celebrate Son’s progress!