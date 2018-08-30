Hoffenheim confirm interest in Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson is set to join Hoffenheim on a season-long loan.

ESPN claims the Premier League 2 player of the year will complete his switch to Germany before the transfer window closes on Friday.

The Bundesliga side’s coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed his interest in the 18-year-old attacking midfielder.

He said: “We’ve taken an interest in Reiss Nelson, I can disclose that. But nothing is set in stone as there are still things to clear up.

“If it all works out, we’ll have a player with great pace who can do a lot with the ball.”

The England Under-19 international is tipped to sign a new long-term deal with the Gunners before moving to Germany. He has three Premier League appearances and 16 first-team outings in all competitions to his name.

But he has not made any of new coach Unai Emery’s squads so far this season and is expected to seek regular playing time with Hoffenheim.

Nelson has been on Arsenal’s books since 2007 and is one of their top-rated academy products. But he has so far stalled over a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

With the player now into the final year of his contract, he is expected to extend his deal before joining Hoffenheim.