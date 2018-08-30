Leicester City vs Liverpool preview

Top-of-the-table Liverpool travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City this weekend. The Reds face the Foxes in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, which means they will have a chance to put down a marker to the other teams with 100 per cent records – Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Watford – by making it four wins from four games this season.

Liverpool team news

The high-flying Reds do not have too many selection issues. Defender Dejan Lovren (pelvis) is still expected to be out, while long-term absentee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ACL knee) is also sidelined.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to change his side too much following their impressive start to the campaign, but the German has publicly pondered the workload on young full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, so Nathaniel Clyne could replace him. Captain Jordan Henderson and summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri are the other main contenders pushing for a place in the team. James Milner and Roberto Firmino are the players most likely to drop out if Klopp decides to give them opportunities.

Leicester team news

Foxes striker Jamie Vardy is still suspended following his red card against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matty James (achilles) is still sidelined, while Caglar Soyuncu is still building his fitness with the under-23 side.

Possible Starting XIs

Leicester: Schmeichel, Amartey, Morgan, Chilwell, Mendy, Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira, Maddison, Gray, Iheanacho

Liverpool: Alisson, Clyne, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Form

Liverpool are sitting at the top of the table after three wins from their three games against West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion. They beat the Seagulls 1-0 last time out. A goal difference of +7 sees them sitting above Spurs at this early stage of the campaign.

Leicester haven’t dropped points since their defeat to Manchester United on the opening day of the season. The 2-1 defeat to the Red Devils has been followed by a 2-0 win over Wolves and a 1-2 win at Southampton last time out.

Betting guide

Klopp’s Reds are expected to be too strong for the 2016 champions, even with Leicester’s home advantage. You can only get odds of around 2/5 on the Liverpool win, which means they are hot favourites with the bookies. A Leicester win is 6/1, while the draw is 7/2. Head over to Bet UK for more information.