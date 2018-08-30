Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League group stage

Liverpool have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the group stages of the Champions League.

Last season’s beaten finalists will go up against big-spending PSG and their array of talent, including Brazil international Neymar and France wonderkid Kylian Mbappe.

The Reds and PSG are joined in Group C by Italian side Napoli and Croatian outfit Crvena Zvezda.

The only previous meetings between Liverpool and PSG came in the 1996/97 edition of the European Cup Winners’ Cup. The French side won the first leg 3-0 at home, with Liverpool winning 2-0 at Anfield in the return game.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table with three wins from their first three games and look set to enter European competition full of confidence.