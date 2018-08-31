Liverpool star on ‘not easy’ Champions League draw

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has taken to social media to give his thoughts on the Champions League group stage draw.

The Reds – beaten by Real Madrid in Kiev in last season’s final – will face French champions Paris Saint-Germain, Italian side Napoli and Croatia’s Crvena Zvezda.

Milner, aged 32, said the draw was “not easy… but they never are”.

His message was accompanied by an emoji of a flexed bicep, which suggests he is confident about his team’s chances of progressing.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table with three wins from their first three games.