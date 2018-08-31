Liverpool star on ‘not easy’ Champions League draw
Liverpool midfielder James Milner has taken to social media to give his thoughts on the Champions League group stage draw.
The Reds – beaten by Real Madrid in Kiev in last season’s final – will face French champions Paris Saint-Germain, Italian side Napoli and Croatia’s Crvena Zvezda.
Milner, aged 32, said the draw was “not easy… but they never are”.
His message was accompanied by an emoji of a flexed bicep, which suggests he is confident about his team’s chances of progressing.
Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table with three wins from their first three games.
Not easy… but they never are 💪🏻#AllezAllezAllez https://t.co/lecZZD4SLd
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 30, 2018