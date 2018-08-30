Luke Shaw, James Tarkowski, Adam Lallana, Alex McCarthy and Joe Gomez in England squad

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, Burnley defender James Tarkowski, Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and Liverpool pair Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana are in the England squad for the upcoming Nations League clash with Spain.

Shaw, aged 23, has been rewarded for his promising start to the season with a recall to Gareth Southgate’s squad. He won his last cap in May 2017.

Tarkowski, aged 25, was on standby for the World Cup but was not needed. An injury suffered by United’s Phil Jones gives him another opportunity.

Lallana is back after an injury-ravaged 2017/18 campaign, while Gomez returns from the injury that ruled him out of the World Cup.

Saints keeper Alex McCarthy replaces the injured Nick Pope as Southgate’s third-choice keeper.

Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and Chelsea’s Gary Cahill have both stepped back from the national team, while Ashley Young misses out.