Luke Shaw to replace Ashley Young in England squad, Joe Gomez to return

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will earn a recall to the England squad when it is announced later today, according to The Guardian.

Shaw, who won the last of his seven caps in March 2017, will be rewarded for his strong start to the season in a struggling United side with a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad to play Spain at Wembley a week on Saturday in the new Nations League and Switzerland in a friendly at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium three days later.

The 23-year-old’s return will leave no place in the squad for his club-mate Ashley Young.

Despite being one of the stars of the side that reached the World Cup semi-finals, the 33-year-old is set to be omitted as Southgate looks at younger options.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez – another player to have made a bright start to the 2018/19 campaign – is also expected to be in the squad.

He looked set to be part of the World Cup squad before injury ruled him out of the tournament.