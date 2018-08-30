Man Utd face Juventus in Champions League group stage

Manchester United have been drawn against Italian champions Juventus in the Champions League group stage.

Jose Mourinho’s side are in Group H with Juve, who were semi-finalists last season, Spanish side Valencia and Swiss outfit Young Boys.

United have faced Juventus 12 times previously in competitive action, winning five, losing five and drawing two. Their most recent meeting was in the Champions League knockout rounds in 2002/03, with the Red Devils winning that tie comfortably.

But after a faltering start to the Premier League season, they will hope their form improves dramatically before their group stage games get underway next month.