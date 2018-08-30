Man Utd man looking ahead to Champions League draw

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has got his eyes fixed on this evening’s Champions League draw.

Shortly after 5pm UK time today, United will find out who they are going to face in the group stages of this season’s competition.

Herrera offered his Twitter followers a reminder that the draw is taking place today. His use of the eyes emoji suggests that his attention will be on events in Nyon.

Once the draw has been made, focus will quickly shift back to Sunday’s crucial Premier League game against Burnley.