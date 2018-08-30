Man Utd open contract talks with Spurs target Anthony Martial

Manchester United have started discussions over a new long-term contract for forward Anthony Martial, according to the BBC.

The Tottenham Hotspur target looked set to leave Old Trafford in the last transfer window after his agent publicly declared the France international wanted to quit over a lack of playing time.

Spurs made an approach and manager Jose Mourinho was reportedly open to the idea of selling the 22-year-old.

But the deal was seemingly blocked by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who believes Mourinho should be getting more from the former Monaco man.

United now want to tie down Martial – a £36m signing in 2015 – to a new five-year contract. Initial talks with his representatives are underway.

His current deal expires next summer, although United have an option to extend it by a further season until June 2020.

Martial’s only appearance so far this season came in the 3-2 defeat at Brighton. He was substituted in that game and omitted from the squad that lost to Spurs on Monday evening.