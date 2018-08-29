Man Utd players in show of solidarity

Manchester United’s players have posted a flurry of social media updates to declare their togetherness in the wake of their current poor form.

The Red Devils have lost back-to-back games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur. With pressure on the team and particularly manager Jose Mourinho ramping up, several players have taken to Twitter to declare that they remain United.

Defender Eric Bailly, goalkeeper David De Gea and attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard were among those to publicly declare that the squad is sticking together.

Here’s what they had to say.

Now more than ever… Together. pic.twitter.com/B59GzE02dB — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) August 29, 2018

Stay Positive And Keep The Faith 🙏🏾❤️ #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/psaMYrm6CN — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 29, 2018