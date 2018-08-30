Man Utd set to battle Man City for Ruben Neves signing

Manchester City fear neighbours Manchester United will hijack their plans to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves, according to Goal.

Premier League champions City are tracking the 21-year-old Portugal international. They made an enquiry for him towards the end of the summer transfer window, but were unable to make progress with Wolves or agent Jorge Mendes over a possible deal.

The Molineux club had vowed not to sell a player who had been integral to their promotion last season and stayed true to their word.

City are assessing their options after missing out on Jorginho to Chelsea. They remain keen on Neves and are hoping Wolves will be more willing to sell in the January transfer window.

A fee of more than £60m is touted.

But City fear any future bid will be beaten by United. Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is also represented by Mendes, who is said to be aware that United would be interested in Neves became available..