Photo: Sheyi Ojo in Stade de Reims kit

Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo has joined French side Stade de Reims on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old signed a new contract at Anfield before making his loan move.

Under-20 World Cup winner Ojo spent last season on loan at Fulham, helping the Cottagers win promotion to the Premier League.

He has previously spent time on loan at Wigan Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and also has 13 first-team appearances for the Reds to his name.

Reims have six points from their first three Ligue 1 games this season. Ojo could make his debut in Saturday’s clash with Montpellier.