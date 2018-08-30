Spurs face Barcelona in Champions League group stage

Tottenham Hotspur will face Spanish champions Barcelona in the Champions League group stage.

Having gone up against Barca’s domestic rivals Real Madrid in last season’s group stages, they will take on the Catalan giants this time around.

The north Londoners have only faced Barcelona twice in competitive games before. That was in the 1981/82 edition of the European Cup Winners’ Cup. The sides drew 1-1 at White Hart Lane, with Barca winning 1-0 in the second leg at Camp Nou.

Spurs and Barca are joined in Group B by Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven and Italian side Inter Milan.

The prospect of Spurs vs Inter group stage games will immediately conjure images of Gareth Bale announcing himself on the European stage by skinning Brazilian full-back Maicon.