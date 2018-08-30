Spurs man eager for Champions League draw to start

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is watching the clock ahead of this evening’s Champions League draw.

The Belgium international and his team-mates will find out who they are going to face in this season’s group stage shortly after 5pm UK time today when the draw is made in Nyon.

In the meantime, there is nothing to do but wait. Vertonghen tweeted a series of hourglass emojis, which would suggest time isn’t passing as quickly as he would like this afternoon.