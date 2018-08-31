Skip to main content

Spurs players react to Champions League draw

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been giving their thoughts on their draw for the Champions League group stage.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side go up against Spanish champions Barcelona, Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven and Italian side Inter Milan in this season’s competition.

Star striker Harry Kane said he was looking forward to more “big European nights” and called for the team to improve on last season’s round of 16 exit.

Defender Jan Vertonghen branded it a “decent group” and said there were some big games to look forward to.