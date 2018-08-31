Spurs players react to Champions League draw

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been giving their thoughts on their draw for the Champions League group stage.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side go up against Spanish champions Barcelona, Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven and Italian side Inter Milan in this season’s competition.

Star striker Harry Kane said he was looking forward to more “big European nights” and called for the team to improve on last season’s round of 16 exit.

Can’t wait for those big European nights again! Time to improve on last season! #UCLdraw #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/NC1WC0jklY — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 30, 2018

Defender Jan Vertonghen branded it a “decent group” and said there were some big games to look forward to.