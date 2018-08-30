Unai Emery bans fruit juice at Arsenal

Arsenal’s players have been banned from drinking fruit juice by new coach Unai Emery, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Spaniard has taken juice off the menu at the canteen at the Gunners’ London Colney training ground as part of his efforts to improve his squad’s fitness levels.

Emery wants to cut sugar out of his players’ drinks and has told them to have water with their meals instead.

He has introduced regular weighing and body fat measuring sessions to monitor the players’ progress. The ban on juice is one of the nutritional rules he has implemented.

Emery’s predecessor Arsene Wenger had a reputation for overhauling the diets of English footballers when he introduced meals of chicken, fish and steamed vegetables when he took charge in 1996.

The new man is intent on overhauling Wenger’s dietary regime to keep his players in the right condition to implement his high-pressing style of play.