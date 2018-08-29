Video: Man Utd keeper is Carabao Cup penalty hero
Manchester United are going through a rough patch at the moment, but it doesn’t appear to be affecting young goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara.
The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Macclesfield Town and played in last night’s Carabao Cup second round tie against Walsall.
O’Hara saved three of the Sadlers’ penalties in a shootout to book the Silkmen’s place in the third round.
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international posted video footage of his heroics on Twitter today.
He wrote: “Scenes last night beating Walsall on penalties to reach the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup. Lads were quality and never gave up.”
Scenes last night beating Walsall on penalties to reach the 3rd round of the Caraboa cup. Lads were quality and never gave up 🙌🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/vRWIGnCjvi
— Kieran O'hara (@KieranOhara_) August 29, 2018