Video: Man Utd keeper is Carabao Cup penalty hero

Manchester United are going through a rough patch at the moment, but it doesn’t appear to be affecting young goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Macclesfield Town and played in last night’s Carabao Cup second round tie against Walsall.

O’Hara saved three of the Sadlers’ penalties in a shootout to book the Silkmen’s place in the third round.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international posted video footage of his heroics on Twitter today.

He wrote: “Scenes last night beating Walsall on penalties to reach the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup. Lads were quality and never gave up.”