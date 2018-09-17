Aaron Ramsey asked to be substituted vs Newcastle

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey asked to be taken off during the win at Newcastle United because he was feeling too tired.

The contract rebel, who is tipped to join AC Milan on a free transfer at the end of the season, told coach Unai Emery he wanted to be substituted after 80 minutes at St James’ Park.

Emery obliged and brought on Danny Welbeck to replace Ramsey, who had played 180 minutes for Wales during the international break.

The 27-year-old scored for his national team in the 4-1 win over the Republic of Ireland, and also played the full match against Denmark.

His exploits appear to have taken their toll on his energy levels as he returned to Premier League action with the Gunners.

Speaking after the victory over the Magpies, Emery revealed: “He played with national team too much and he asked to change. It was not a big problem but he was tired. I think no problem.”

Ramsey is out of contract at the end of the season and yet to agree a new deal with the Gunners. He has played in all five of Emery’s games in charge of the north Londoners to date.