Aaron Ramsey linked with free transfer to AC Milan

AC Milan are lining up a move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, according to The Sun.

The Wales international, aged 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal to keep him at the Emirates Stadium.

Ramsey’s proposed switch to the San Siro could be smoothed over if Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis takes up a post with the Serie A side.

Gazidis confirmed in August that he had been approached by Milan over a role in their management structure. The Italian side are now owned by his friend and American compatriot Paul Singer.

Ramsey joined the Gunners from hometown club Cardiff City in 2008. At the time he was a transfer target for Manchester United.

He has since made 333 appearances in all competitions, scoring 58 goals.

But he has been allowed to get into the final 10 months of his contract and would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Milan or any other overseas club from January 1.