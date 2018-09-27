Aaron Ramsey will leave Arsenal on a free transfer, Chelsea linked

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will leave the club on a free transfer next summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Wales international is into the final year of his contract. There is reportedly no new deal on the table to extend Ramsey’s stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The 27-year-old had been ready to commit to a new contract and the north London club were confident he would do so.

But a sudden changes in circumstances has seen talks break down completely. At this stage there is no offer for Ramsey to accept and the report claims he has not turned down a previous offer.

The Gunners apparently rejected a £50m bid for Ramsey last summer, but now stand to lose him for nothing at the end of the current season.

Premier League rivals Chelsea are credited with interest in the former Cardiff City man, while AC Milan, Manchester United, Lazio and Juventus also touted as possible destinations.