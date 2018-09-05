Adam Lallana: Liverpool give injury update

Liverpool have provided an injury update on attacking midfielder Adam Lallana.

The former Southampton man was forced to withdraw from the England squad after picking up an injury in training with Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The Reds have now given more information about the latest setback for Lallana – and its good news.

He has suffered just a minor groin injury and is due to return to action for his club later this month.

Jurgen Klopp’s top-of-the-table side return to action against Tottenham Hotspur on September 15.

They then face Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener, then Lallana’s former club Southampton in the Premier League. They finish the month with back-to-back clashes with Chelsea in the League Cup and Premier League.

Having endured an injury-hit 12 months, Lallana will no doubt be relieved that scans on his groin have not revealed any serious damage.

The 30-year-old was restricted to just three starts for Liverpool last season.