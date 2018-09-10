Adidas Sobakov: football boot inspired trainers

There’s usually a very strict age limit to wearing trainers that have been inspired by football boots.

Once you’re aged over 12, donning fluorescent football footwear with the studs removed is unlikely to earn you too many admiring glances.

But Adidas are here to prove that the football boot-inspired casual shoe can be done successfully. Hot on the heels of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the German sportswear giants have released the Sobakov trainers.

Sobakov is a blend of the Russian words for wolf (Volk) and dog (Sobaka). The shoe is styled in such a way that it looks like you’re about to start aggressively hounding opponents, but the name is in recognition of the pack mentality of terrace culture.

There’s a conscious effort to give the trainers a streetwear feel, rather than simply replicated a boot. That comes courtesy of a stretchy knit upper and a thick outsole. The wavy herringbone is designed as a visual representation of the studs that are missing from the sole because of, you know, staying upright and things like that.

The Sobakov trainers feature offset laces and swerved three stripes, which is a nod to the Adidas Predator Precision football boots of the 2000s. A shaven-headed David Beckham was the poster boy for those boots.

You can get the shoes in black with white stripes or in an all white design. The black design gives that extra football boot feel.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is among those already wearing Sobakov. He was gifted a custom pair of the trainers in honour of his World Cup win with France.

Pogba’s version features French flag-themed three stripes, Pogba’s name and shirt number, and two stars in honour of France’s second World Cup triumph.