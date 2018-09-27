Alexandre Lacazette approves Mohamed Elneny’s nutmeg in his own penalty area

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has got team-mate Alexandre Lacazette’s seal of approval after nutmegging an opponent in his own penalty area.

The Egypt international showed unbelievable calmness under pressure during the Carabao Cup win over Championship side Brentford on Tuesday evening.

When the ball broke to Elneny in a crowded penalty area he slipped it between an attacker’s legs before seeking to make a clearance.

The move has got the thumbs up from Lacazette. After Elneny was quizzed about the incident on social media, the French striker replied: “I like.”