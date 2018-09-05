Arsenal goalkeeper bids farewell to coach

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has taken to social media to say goodbyes to his national team boss Jose Pekerman.

The 69-year-old’s position with Colombia has been in limbo since the World Cup. He has now opted to leave the role after seven years in charge.

Ospina, aged 30, has been Pekerman’s first-choice keeper throughout his time in charge. The Gunners man – currently on loan at Napoli – expressed his gratitude to the veteran coach via his Twitter account.

He wrote: “I will always be very grateful for the opportunities you gave me and for everything you gave to our football. We took a very important leap of quality. I also take the opportunity to thank the entire technical body. I wish you all the best in your next project.”