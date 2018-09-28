Arsenal ready to sell Aaron Ramsey in January

Arsenal are open to the idea of selling Aaron Ramsey in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mirror.

Talks between the Wales international and the Gunners’ hierarchy over a new deal have broken down and the midfielder is set to leave the Emirates Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Although he has been an important part of coach Unai Emery’s side so far this season, Ramsey could now be sold when the transfer window opens in the new year. Arsenal would hope the demand for the 27-year-old would help them to achieve a decent fee, which would be preferable to losing him on a free transfer six months later.

But Ramsey could derail that plan. He is linked with Italian clubs Juventus and AC Milan, and would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club on January 1.

The Gunners would be unable to sell the former Cardiff City man if he already had a contract in place for his next club.