Arsenal rekindle interest in Ever Banega

Arsenal are keen to add Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega to their squad, according to The Sun.

The Gunners want to bolster Unai Emery’s options in the centre of the park and will revisit their interest in the Argentina international.

Banega was the subject of interest from Emery in the last transfer window, but the deal did not happen.

But the Arsenal boss is set to return to his former club in the hope of landing the 30-year-old at the second time of asking.

The push to sign Banega is set to be one of the first deals with Arsenal’s new head of football Raul Sanllehi at the helm. He taking over responsibility for transfers from Ivan Gazidis, who is joining AC Milan.

Banega reportedly has an £18m buy-out clause in his contract, which is due to expire at the end of next season. Arsenal will hope Sevilla can be convinced to cash-in as the former Valencia and Inter Milan man enters the final 18 months of his contract.