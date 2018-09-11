Arsenal set for Lucas Torreira boost ahead of Newcastle game

Arsenal could have midfielder Lucas Torreira available for this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Newcastle United.

The Uruguay international was forced off with a calf injury during his nation’s friendly win over Mexico over the weekend.

He was seen sitting on the bench with an ice-pack on his lower leg for the second-half.

But Gunners coach Unai Emery gave the club’s supporters a boost when he shared a photo from training at London Colney today.

The picture shows Torreira on the training ground with his team-mates, which suggests he will be fit for the clash with the Magpies.