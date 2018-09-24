Arsenal target set to sign new contract at Man Utd

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is set to sign a new contract, according to the Daily Star.

The England international, aged 28, is into the final 12 months of his contract and has been regularly linked with a transfer to Arsenal in recent transfer windows.

His £2m mansion in Cheshire has been put up for sale, which added to speculation over his future.

But Smalling is now set to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The £10m signing from Fulham in 2010 will reportedly be offered a new deal by the Red Devils during the current campaign.

As it stands, Smalling would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January 1.

United manager Jose Mourinho was keen to add a new centre-back to his squad in the last transfer window, but the club failed to land any of its targets.

Smalling has now established himself as one of Mourinho’s preferred options at centre-back, starting the last five games.