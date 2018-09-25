Arsenal tracking Ismaila Sarr

Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr is a transfer target for Arsenal, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 20-year-old has been likened to Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele, who made his name at Rennes.

Senegal international Sarr has been shortlisted for the Golden Boy award and announced himself on the European stage with a wonder goal in the Europa League last week.

Rennes reportedly value their young attacker at around £20m, but insist he will not be sold in the January transfer window.

Arsenal face competition from Italian side Inter Milan, who are also scouting Sarr.

Several other Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, have also been credited with interest in Sarr.

The youngster started his career in his homeland with Generation Foot. He joined Metz in July 2016, but was sold to Rennes for a reported €17m just one year into his five-year contract. His four-year deal with Rennes runs until June 2021.