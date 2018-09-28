Barcelona considering January bid for Paul Pogba

Barcelona are weighing up a January bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to The Independent.

The Spanish champions have been strongly linked with the France international in recent months and were reportedly keen to sign him in the last transfer window.

After Pogba’s latest bust-up with United manager Jose Mourinho, Barca are monitoring the situation to see whether they might be able to sign him mid-season, just as they did when they bought Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool at the start of 2018.

United’s hierarchy are keen to keep hold of their biggest star and £89m record signing, but would reportedly consider selling the 25-year-old for a fee in the region of £140m.

Barcelona are reported to have maintained regular contact with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola.

There is said to be an acceptance at Old Trafford that Pogba would be keen to make the move to Camp Nou even if Mourinho was no longer in charge.