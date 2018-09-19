A Bic pen and a training schedule? Ethan Ampadu’s ‘new contract’ photo

Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The Wales international, aged 18, has agreed new terms to keep him at Stamford Bridge until June 2023.

While we will take the Blues’ word that he has put pen to paper on a new contract, that definitely wasn’t what was going on in the photo they released to accompany the news.

Ampadu is shown holding a Bic pen, rather than something more in keeping with a contract signing. His bargain basement writing implement can be seen hovering above something that looks very unlike a contract.

The paper Ampadu is about to sign features several boxes and appears to be a calendar or training schedule.