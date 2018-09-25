Chelsea star reacts to making FIFA’s team of the year

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has given his reaction to be named in FIFA’s team of the year.

The France international, aged 27, was selected in the FIFA FIFPro World11 2018 at a ceremony in London last night.

Writing on Twitter, Kante said: “It’s an honor to be part of this team @World11. Thanks for your support.”

He was joined in the team by his Chelsea club-mate Eden Hazard.

Kante’s fellow 2018 World Cup winners, France team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Raphael Varane, are also named in the World 11.