Christian Kabasele’s Spurs red card rescinded so he can face Arsenal

Watford defender Christian Kabasele is available to face Arsenal this weekend after the red card he picked up against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek was rescinded.

The Belgium international, aged 27, was sent-off in the 81st minute of the Carabao Cup third round tie – just four minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Kabasele was given his marching orders for hauling down Spurs star Dele Alli in the course of conceding the penalty that led to the north Londoners’ first goal.

He has looked set to miss tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Tottenham’s local rivals Arsenal, but he will now be in contention for a place in Javi Gracia’s matchday squad.

The FA has overturned the red card and the mandatory one-match ban.

Kabasele has made six Premier League appearances so far this season. Watford are currently sitting fourth in the table after four wins, a draw and one defeat from their opening fixtures.