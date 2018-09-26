Confirmed Liverpool starter looks ahead to Chelsea game
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is understandably chipper ahead of this evening’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Chelsea at Anfield.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed in yesterday’s pre-match press conference that Mignolet will make a first appearance of the season in tonight’s game.
The Belgium international has posted on social media in the build-up to the game – and it sounds like he is raring to go.
He wrote: “Preparations done! Looking forward to tonight’s game against Chelsea 💪🏼 #CarabaoCup #LIVCHE.”
Having fallen behind Loris Karius in Klopp’s pecking order last season, Mignolet now finds himself serving as understudy to summer signing Alisson Becker.
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) September 26, 2018