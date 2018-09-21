Dejan Lovren close to comeback after return to full training

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is close to a comeback after returning to full training.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that the Croatia international is “close” to being back in contention for selection.

Lovren, aged 29, is yet to play for the table-topping Reds this season. A pelvis injury has prevented him from featuring in the first five Premier League games of the season.

His last appearance was in the World Cup final, when Croatia were defeated by France.

Lovren returned to group work at Melwood with a session on Wednesday afternoon. He was joined by other members of the squad who had not started the 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool’s opening Champions League group game.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk have emerged as a formidable centre-back pairing in the early stages of the season, so Klopp is unlikely to rush Lovren back for this weekend’s game against the defender’s former club Southampton.