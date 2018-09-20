Diogo Dalot reacts to his Man Utd debut

Manchester United’s summer signing Diogo Dalot has given his reaction to making his debut for the club.

The Portugal Under-21 international, aged 19, joined the Red Devils from Porto in a £19m deal in June. But injury and a period of acclimatisation has seen the youngster wait until now to make his first appearance for the club.

That eventually came in last night’s 0-3 win over Young Boys in United’s Champions League group stage opener.

Dalot started at right-back and put in an impressive showing.

Writing on Twitter after the game, he said: “This important win was the best way to make my debut with this great club in the Champions League!”

Dalot also gave a broadcast interview after his debut.