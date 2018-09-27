Ed Woodward will not sack Jose Mourinho or sell Paul Pogba

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has no plans to sack manager Jose Mourinho, nor sell midfielder Paul Pogba, according to The Times.

Tense relations between Mourinho and Pogba took a further hit this week, with a training ground bust-up between the pair caught on camera.

Footage showed the Portuguese coach confronting the World Cup winner over an Instagram post showing him laughing in the crowd on the evening that United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Derby County.

Mourinho also told Pogba that he will not captain United again in the wake of last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers and the France international’s subsequent assertion that the Red Devils should attack more than they currently do when playing at home.

But manager and player will seemingly have to patch up their relationship once again. Woodward reportedly intends to keep Mourinho as manager, despite United’s poor start to the season.

But he has no intention of selling the club’s £89m record signing to appease Mourinho.